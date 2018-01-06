Golden Globes 2018: Why SMILF could win Best TV series (Musical or Comedy)

SMILF has been nominated in the Best TV series (Musical or Comedy) category at the Golden Globe Awards 2018. SMILF has been nominated in the Best TV series (Musical or Comedy) category at the Golden Globe Awards 2018.

SMILF premiered on Showtime in 2017 and with only 8 episodes in its first season, the show managed to capture the audience’s attention. Starring Frankie Shaw, the show is about a single mother who is trying to manage the responsibilities of her son while simultaneously trying to live her life as a single woman.

The show has its funny moments but also has an underlining dark nature to it. Frankie’s Bridgette is still trying to be an adult but the world already treats her like an adult. She has been single ever since the birth of her child and this thought encourages her to go out with other men but it usually ends up being a disaster. Bridgette is a struggling actress and aspires to be a basketball player, she is constantly trying to look for a steady job but in the meanwhile her short-lived jobs put in her pretty difficult scenarios.

Bridgette loves her son dearly but also feels that being constantly there for his needs has limited her life’s options. She realises this even more after she sees her child’s father move on and it dawns light on the fact that she doesn’t have the option to do so.

The show has been created by the lead star Frankie Shaw and is based on her own short film that premiered on Sundance Film Festival.

This year, SMILF has been nominated alongside shows like Will & Grace, Master of None, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and Black-ish. Franki Shaw has also been nominated in the category Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy.

