Golden Globes 2018: Why Game of Thrones could win Best TV series (Drama)

Game of Thrones has been nominated in the Best TV series (Drama) category at the Golden Globe Awards 2018.

Game of Thrones needs no introduction. When the show’s creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss first came to George RR Martin about their idea of adapting his epic fantasy series of A Song of Ice and Fire, the old scribe was sceptical. Nobody more than him knew the unbelievably vast scale of his book series, hundreds of places spread over multiple continents, thousands of characters, history (fictional, of course) going over thousands of years and multiple races of humans and humanoids, not to mention several religions, would not translate well to the screen. Benioff and Weiss convinced him.

Rest, as they say, is history.

Now, Game of Thrones is by far the most popular TV show around. It isn’t just a TV show anymore. It is a pop-culture phenomenon. It had added multiple words like sexposition to common vocabulary. Due to its penchant of casually eliminating major characters, its fans have a love-hate relationship with it that is hard to explain if you have not seen it. It has won the most Emmys in the history of television (38!) and there is one more season to go.

Aired first in 2011, the show follows the race of multiple houses to the Iron Throne. Initially, the race isn’t clear, as the viewer sees only simmering conflicts. But once the layer begins to peel off, beneath it appears a continent-spanning war. If that isn’t enough, there are threats to the north and the east. The Dothraki, horselords, with their frightening berserker kind of fighting style mixed with the strength and speed of warhorses send shivers down the spine of their enemies. But wait, their leader, a young, exiled queen has three dragons who were thought to be extinct.

Up north, the threat looks even direr. There are beings that have not been seen for millenia, who lead an army of the dead. Their swords are unbreakable and only the most valiant can stand against them. Their army is of zombies, like in The Walking Dead, but superhumanly quick. The Wall, a towering structure that has protected the world of the living for a long time, may not keep them at bay.

Between all this lies Westeros and the race to the Iron Throne suddenly looks unimportant in the face of these threats. Such is Game of Thrones. Such is its power to capture imagination of millions of viewers. And it is the show to rule all shows, at least in terms of ambition and scale.

