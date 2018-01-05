Golden Globes 2018: Why Feud Bette and Joan could win Best TV Limited Series

Feud: Bette and Joan has been nominated in the Best Television Limited Series category at the Golden Globe Awards 2018. Feud: Bette and Joan has been nominated in the Best Television Limited Series category at the Golden Globe Awards 2018.

Feud: Bette and Joan starring Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon was another gem from Ryan Murphy’s collection of anthologies. Based on yesteryear superstars Bette Davis and Joan Crawford and the rivalry between them that wasn’t hidden, this show chronicles their journey when they filmed for a movie together.

Jessica Lange stars as the fading superstar Joan Crawford. Lange’s extraordinary acting abilities require no superlatives and here, she brought forth the insecure nature of her profession while constantly maintaining the farce that showbiz is. Susan Sarandon played Bette Davis and her portrayal was the correct mix of vicious, zealous and the one who knows she’s in power. Since the show is set in Hollywood of the 1960s, the sets, costumes and various other details stay consistent with the times.

Feud is an anthology series and the first season focused on Bette and Joan’s story. The 10 episodes provide for a riveting watch and make you hopeful for the next season that is all set to explore the relationship of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Ryan Murphy has repeatedly displayed his genius at making anthologies with shows like American Crime Story, American Horror Story and now, Feud.

The show has been nominated alongside Fargo, Big Little Lies, The Sinner and Top of The Lake: China Girl. Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange have both been nominated in the category Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television. Alfred Molina has also been nominated in the category of Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television.

