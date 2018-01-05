Golden Globes 2018: Why Fargo could win Best Television Limited Series

Fargo has been nominated in the Best Television Limited Series category at the Golden Globe Awards 2018. Fargo has been nominated in the Best Television Limited Series category at the Golden Globe Awards 2018.

American crime drama Fargo, created by Noah Hawley, is based on the movie of the same name. And the series has been a hit with the viewers. In its latest season, it shines as usual, thanks to a gripping plot, exciting music and an enigmatic Ewan McGregor.

The third season has everything from the usual Fargoland – roads, cars, good music and an exciting murder mystery.

Fargo creators and actors have brought to the small screen the same finesse and quirks of Fargo the movie. And the show has previously been nominated for and won prestigious industry awards. This time, its chances of striking a home run are equally strong. Why, you ask? Because Season 3 featured what the show is good at – a toe-curling murder mystery, great performances, and a thrilling background score.

Fargo has been nominated for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. The aforementioned category has contenders like Big Little Lies, Feud: Bette And Joan, The Sinner and Top of The Lake: China Girl. A tough competition.

Fargo Season 1 had earlier taken home a Golden Globe for the same category. And it is not unlikely that history will repeat itself.

The show’s latest season is about a couple, Ray Stussy (Ewan McGregor) and Nikki Swango (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), who after hatching a plan to rob Ray’s brother Emmit (also played by McGregor) become involved in a murder case. There’s a possibility that the show’s fourth season will take a longer time than usual to hit the small screen as creator Noah Hawley has a packed schedule, according to Variety.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd