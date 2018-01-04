Golden Globes 2018: Why Big Little Lies could win Best Television Limited Series

Big Little Lies has been nominated in the Best Television Limited Series category at the Golden Globe Awards 2018. Big Little Lies has been nominated in the Best Television Limited Series category at the Golden Globe Awards 2018.

HBO’s 7 episode series Big Little Lies was a precursor to the #MeToo movement and in many ways signaled that this was going to a tough year for Hollywood. Dealing with issues like rape, harassment, domestic violence, Big Little Lies was a socially conscious series.

Set in the small town of Monterey, Big Little Lies is based on the book of the same name by Liane Moriarty.

With Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon attached to the project, it was expected that the show will be quite powerful but the graphic scenes depicting domestic violence shook the audience to the core. The parallel tracks of the three protagonists along with the depiction of the effect of domestic violence on children, showed the ugly but real side of the society we live in. The three leading women deal with their given situations differently but stick together in the hour of need. Interviews concerning a murder case serve as the narrative tool in the series and reveal new information in each episode.

The show debuted as a mini-series but in December 2016, it was announced that it will come back for a second season. The show has already won an Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series.

Big Little Lies finds itself in the company of other shows like Fargo, Feud: Bette and Joan, The Sinner and Top of The Lake: China Girl. Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Alexander Skarsgård have all been nominated for their acting work on the show at the Golden Globes.

