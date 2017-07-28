Gold actor Mouni Roy is ready for her Bollywood debut, calls herself self-made. See photo

Mouni Roy shares her latest photoshoot photo. Mouni Roy shares her latest photoshoot photo.

Mouni Roy is a head turner. In the recent past, she has hogged the limelight for her top-rated television show Naagin and for her big Bollywood break opposite Akshay Kumar in the movie Gold. While fans keep waiting for the smallest update about this small screen superstar, Mouni too does not disappoint them. The Naagin actor keeps posting several photos giving a sneak peek into her life.

On Thursday, Mouni shared with her 3.3 million followers on Instagram a photo of her latest photoshoot and a look at it might just make your heart skip a beat. The monochrome picture says, “Self Made”. Well, we even do not doubt it. A few days back, while supporting Ekta Kapoor’s film Lipstick Under My Burkha, Mouni gave it back to the haters as she said, “They said “Don’t” bother trying, you may not make it. I’m glad I didn’t listen. #FightingTheDonts #LipstickRebellion #21stJuly @ektaravikapoor wishing tremendous success & sending lots of love.” ❤️!#lipstickundermyburkha.”

Mouni has been setting some difficult fashion goals for many. When she makes appearances at award shows or in public, it gets difficult for onlookers to take their eyes off small screen’s sultry siren. On the work front, Mouni will soon start shooting for the third season of Naagin. She is currently working on her first Bollywood film Gold. We cannot wait to see Mouni’s first big screen outing.

Gold, produced by Ritesh Siddhwani also stars Amit Sadh and Kunal Kapoor in pivotal roles in he film. Akshay Kumar’s first look from the film is already out.

