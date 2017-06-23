Gloria Pritchett aka Sofia Vergara reveals her dream guest for Modern Family

Gloria Pritchett’s dream guest for Modern Family is no other than Simon Cowell Gloria Pritchett’s dream guest for Modern Family is no other than Simon Cowell

Actor Sofia Vergara says she wants music mogul Simon Cowell to do a cameo in hit TV series Modern Family. The 44-year-old Colombian, who plays Gloria in the show, said she wants Cowell as a special guest, reports metro.news. She said “We have been blessed with some incredible guests, but if you are asking who my dream guest star would be I would have to say Mr Simon Cowell. “He is known for having one of the sharpest tongues in showbiz, Gloria is known for her sharp tongue. It could make for some funny TV – and maybe Mr Nasty would learn you never mess with Latin American women.”

Simon has already appeared in two episodes of The Simpsons and various episodes of Family Guy. Modern Family is aired in India on Star World and Star World HD. Earlier this year, it was announced that the hit series will go on for two more seasons, leaving their fans in awe. “We have been blessed since day one on Modern Family, and having the opportunity to spend two more years with these characters — and the brilliant actors behind them — is is the latest, and best, in a series of gaudy gifts,” series co-creator Christopher Lloyd announced. ABC president Channing Dungey added, “Modern Family has been the centrepiece of our comedy brand for eight seasons, and we are thrilled to have it on our schedule for two more years.”

(with inputs from IANS)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd