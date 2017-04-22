Girl In The City actor Mithila Palkar: Television is far more restrained a medium than web

Mithila Palkar has never traveled outside Mumbai but could still understand the challenges of her character Meera in Girl In The City. Mithila Palkar has never traveled outside Mumbai but could still understand the challenges of her character Meera in Girl In The City.

Mithila Palkar is a product of digital content – and the 24-year-old is quite a successful one at that. She started as a singer, uploading covers of popular songs on YouTube. Last year though proved to be a game changer for the actor, who is among the most popular faces on the web today. First, she featured in a series of small videos, titled Confusing Things Girls say, and then came the web series, Girl In The City, her breakthrough. Besides this, she has been seen on many other known original stories on digital platforms like Little Things and Annoying Things Boyfriends Do.

Now, as Girl In The City has rolled out its second season, indianexpress.com has a chat with the young star. “The response to the first season was humongous. People were so hooked on to it that when it ended, no one saw that coming. The audience thought there would be something more. So, it felt really nice that the series could generate that kind of interest among viewers,” Mithila said. The series, penned by dialogue writer of Neerja, Sanyukta Chawla Shaikh, revolves around a young girl, Meera Sehgal, from Dehradun who comes to Mumbai to make it big as a fashion designer. What happens when she has to face the Mumbai heat (metaphorically here) is what forms the crux of the story.

Though the actor never had to travel outside Mumbai (she is a Maharashtrian) for studies or work, she could still understand the challenges Meera comes across in her journey in the city. “I relate to Meera on many levels, like she is ambitious and a go-getter. We both are spirited women.” But there’s something about her character, which Mithila fails to digest. “Her idea of relationships is quite different from mine. On this level, we are poles apart. I am old school when it comes to love, but Meera indulges in flings and one-night stands,” the actor said.

Girl In The City is available both on web and television, on channel Bindaas. There have been a few changes made for the television version. Though Mithila hasn’t worked on any television show, the actor believes it must be easier and satisfying working in a web series because there is no interference from any external factor, TRP, in this case. “On the web, you just have the story, your characters and your director. That’s it. Because it is not governed by TRPs, there is a freedom to us to do what we want. Anyway, television is far more restrained a medium than online. Here, you can express without any external pressure. Digital is a fantastic platform to tell your stories,” she said.

Having already made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut-starrer Katti Batti, Mithila is now eyeing Marathi films. “I have my Marathi film debut ready for release. I want to concentrate on movies. Bollywood is my priority but that doesn’t mean I will stop working on series. I want to do both,” she said.

