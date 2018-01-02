Gillian Anderson confirms she’s quitting The X Files

Gillian Anderson portrays the role of Dana Scully on X-Files. Gillian Anderson portrays the role of Dana Scully on X-Files.

X Files fans! We have some bad news for you. Gillian Anderson, who portrays the role of investigator Dana Scully, has confirmed that the upcoming series of the show would be the final one she returns for, bringing her role to an end.

Back in October, the actor suggested the season would be her last, though a statement from FOX at the time seemed to have shot down any official departure, stating Anderson “has not commented on returning as it’s premature in that she is currently filming the new event series.”

In a recent interview with a leading US entertainment website, Anderson said, “I’ve said from the beginning this is it for me. I was a bit surprised by people’s [shocked] reaction to my announcement because my understanding was that this was a single season.”

This certainly seems to suggest that Season 11 will offer some finality to the story of Dana Scully and Fox Mulder (David Duchovny); especially since the show’s initial six-episode return ended on a tense cliffhanger, as Mulder was near-death after contracting the contagion threatening to ravage the planet.

Recently, Chris Carter, the creator of the show, said, “The return of X-Files is something that could continue on for some time, but if it’s to do so without Scully, we’re not sure exactly how that would happen! The truth may be out there, but it may not be something we’ll find out for some time”. The eleventh season of ‘The X-Files’ returns in the US on Wednesday, January 3.

