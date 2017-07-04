Ghulaam actor Niti Taylor becomes agony aunt, addresses teenage issues

Niti Taylor has been urging girls to have a word with their parents about various issues. Niti Taylor has been urging girls to have a word with their parents about various issues.

She is young, she is bubbly and she is TV town’s one of the most desirable actors. Niti Taylor is not just winning hearts playing the lead role in Ghulaam but is also strengthening her foothold in the television industry as a talented actor. Like any young star, Niti too is an active social media user and opens up her hearts on burning issues quite regularly. And recently, she touched upon a very crucial matter of bullying.

Talking on the same, she shared, “My fans are quite interactive. They keep asking me various questions or want me to talk about certain topics. After being urged by fans, I watched the youth hit show, ’13 Reasons Why’, which addresses various teenage issues especially bullying and realised it was needed to be spoken about.”

“I have been bullied in school and I felt if I could help even one person and tell them you are not alone, it would indeed make a difference. There are things, at times, that you can’t explain to anyone. Usually, people revert with comments such as ‘don’t take things to your heart’ and ‘how does it matter’. But deep down inside, only you know how it feels. It started with a good intention and some gyaan baazi (laughs) but it slowly became helpful,” she added.

Niti further shared, “I’m glad that they feel comfortable sharing their problems with me. I’m happy that I could help them deal with their problems related to their parents, boyfriends, and issues they faced in schools and colleges. Most teenage girls have problems such as their dark complexion and obesity. Casual remarks by family and friends calling them kaali (black) or moti (fat) hurt their self-esteem. I am hopeful that I can help them regain her confidence.”

The actor has been urging many of these girls to have a word with their parents, especially their mothers, and talk about their problems. This is not the first time that Niti has become a sunshine for her fans, as she keeps on motivating her fans through her posts:

Niti stars as Shivani in Ghulaam alongside Param Singh and Vikkas Manaktala. The series talks about the issue of injustice towards women and has Niti playing a strong girl, who not only stands up for her rights, but also fights for other ladies caught in the horrifying situation in the village.

