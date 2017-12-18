George Clooney working on Netflix series on Watergate scandal?

George Clooney’s production company, Smokehouse Pictures, is reportedly working on the Watergate. George Clooney’s production company, Smokehouse Pictures, is reportedly working on the Watergate.

Academy Award-winning actor George Clooney is working on a drama titled Watergate, an eight-episode miniseries for Netflix about the presidential scandal.

Clooney’s production company, Smokehouse Pictures, is working on the project with Bridge of Spies writer Matt Charman, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Netflix has not yet commented on the project.

The 56-year-old also has a Catch-22 adaptation, based on Joseph Heller’s classic novel, from Paramount Television and Anonymous Content in which he is set to star in and direct.

The Watergate scandal was a major political scandal that occurred in the United States during the early 1970s, following a break-in by five men at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters at the Watergate office complex in Washington, D.C. on June 17, 1972, and President Richard Nixon’s administration’s subsequent attempt to cover up its involvement.

Clooney’s last directorial Suburbicon was a dark comedy set in the backdrop of 1950s American crime tales that hinted at the racism prevalent in the continent even today. Talking about his comeback as the main lead in an interview with Sunday Times Culture magazine, Clooney said, “Look, I acted for a long time and, you know, I’m 56. I’m not the guy that gets the girl any more… I shouldn’t be the guy that gets the girl. But, look, if somebody’s got Paul Newman in The Verdict, I’d jump. But there aren’t that many like that”.

The actor had further said, “Acting used to be how I paid the rent, but I sold a tequila company for a billion dollars. I don’t need money.”

