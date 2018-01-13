George Clooney’s TV comeback lands at Hulu

George Clooney is all set to make a comeback to the small screen with Catch 22. George Clooney is all set to make a comeback to the small screen with Catch 22.

George Clooney is all set to return to the television space with Catch-22, adaptation of Joseph Heller’s classic novel. The actor will star in and direct a six-episode, limited-series for Hulu, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series landed at the streaming service following a bidding war that ensued when Paramount TV and Anonymous Content’s development of the project was announced late last year. This marks Clooney’s first series regular role in decades, since he departed ER nearly two decades ago.

In the series, which is close-ended and will not have a second season, Clooney will star as Col. Catcart, the role played by Martin Balsam in director Mike Nichols’ 1970 feature film adaptation of Heller’s novel.

Set in Italy during World War II, Catch-22 tells the story of Yossarian, a U.S. Air Force bombardier trying to fulfill his service requirements so he can go home. The novel explored the paradox of requirements where airmen who felt mentally unfit to fly were not obligated to do so, but anyone who applied to stop flying was sane enough to fly.

Apart from Catch 22, Clooney is also working on another Netflix show titled Watergate which is based on the Watergate scandal that occurred in the United States during the early 1970s. Talking about the show to Sunday Times Culture magazine, Clooney said, “Look, I acted for a long time and, you know, I’m 56. I’m not the guy that gets the girl any more… I shouldn’t be the guy that gets the girl. But, look, if somebody’s got Paul Newman in The Verdict, I’d jump. But there aren’t that many like that”.

