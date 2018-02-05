Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy wedding functions inside photos, videos

From a cocktail night to an engagement party and also a colourful mehndi function, Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy seems to be having a perfect big fat Indian wedding. From a cocktail night to an engagement party and also a colourful mehndi function, Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy seems to be having a perfect big fat Indian wedding.

A happy news is here for all Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy fans. Television-film actor Gautam Rode, who kept his silence on his relationship with actor Pankhuri Awasthi for the longest time, surprised all when it was revealed that he has got engaged to his lady love in October 2017. Gautam and Pankhuri who were rumoured to be dating ever since they co-starred on TV show, Suryaputra Karn in 2015, are all set to marry. Thanks to their fan pages, we got a glimpse of their pre-wedding function photos.

TV’s heartthrob Gautam Rode is all set to take the plunge with girlfriend Pankhuri Awasthy. The wedding will take place in Alwar Rajasthan. The pre-wedding function pictures coming from their fan pages are simply stunning. From a colourful mehndi function to an engagement party and a cocktail night, Gautam and Pankhuri seems to be having a perfect big fat Indian wedding.

In the pre-wedding ceremony pictures, Gautam was seen in a blue kurta pyjama while Pankhuri wore a pink lehnga. This was for the mehndi. An engagement party also took place where the couple were twinning in white and pink coloured outfits. In an another function, Pankhuri wore a beautiful pink gown while Gautam looked dapper all suited.

See all the photos from Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy’s wedding functions:

Also watch dance video of Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy:

We will keep you posted with more photos from Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy’s wedding. Here’s wishing the newly weds, many congratulations!

