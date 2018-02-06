Gautam Rode ties the knot with Pankhuri Awasthy. See photos and videos from their wedding

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy fell in love on the sets of TV show Suryaputra Karna. Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy fell in love on the sets of TV show Suryaputra Karna.

Television actor Gautam Rode and his ladylove Pankhuri Awasthy walked down the aisle on Monday. The couple had a destination wedding in Alwar, Rajasthan where the wedding festivities have been happening for the past couple of days. While Gautam and Pankhuri kept the wedding a private affair, the fan pages of the duo shared several photos and videos of their nuptials and gave an insight into the dreamy wedding.

It was yesterday that we shared a glimpse of Gautam and Pankhuri’s haldi, cocktail and engagement ceremony, and today we have got our hands on the videos and photos of the wedding rituals. While television’s heartthrob Gautam danced along with the ‘baraat’, Pankhuri was beautiful and charming in her bridal attire. As we scroll through the videos, we get to witness a big fat Indian wedding at the Tijara Fort Palace.

See all the photos and videos from Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy’s wedding:

Gautam and Pankhuri met on the sets of TV show Razia Sultan but it was only while working in Sony TV’s show Suryaputra Karn that the two fell in love. But the couple preferred to keep their relationship under wraps until October 2017 when they exchanged the rings. In June 2017, it was first reported that Gautam had proposed to Pankhuri, who is seen on Star Plus show Kya Kasoor Hai Amla Ka. Pankhuri had apparently met his mother for her blessings and also shifted to a new house, which is closer to Gautam’s house in Charkop, Mumbai.

See all the photos from Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy’s wedding festivities:

Post their engagement, both Gautam and Pankhuri shared a picture together on their respective social media handles. Gautam shared the first picture with Pankhuri and captioned it, “Start of a new journey. Thanku friends for all your lovely wishes.” Pankhuri also thanked her fans for the wishes and wrote, “I carry the sun in a golden cup, The moon in a silver bag. Thank you everyone for your wishes and blessings.”

