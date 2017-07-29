Gaurav Gera’s ‘Shopkeeper’ is back, and in style as the gag takes a dig at Pahredaar Piya Ki!

Gaurav Gehra’s video is a mixture of sarcasm along with humour. Gaurav Gehra’s video is a mixture of sarcasm along with humour.

Gaurav Gera, well known for playing the role of Nandu in Sony TV’s Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi became popular for running gag featuring Shopkeeper and Chutki. He makes funny videos in the Chutki and Shopkeeper avatar and takes a dig at people, and sometimes their situations. Gaurav seems to be in his zone ws he was recently found making fun of the television show Pahredaar Piya Ki, which has already received flak for its plot line. The show is about an unusual marriage between a 9-year-old boy, Ratan Harshvardhan Singh and an 18-year-old girl, Diya using his trademark characters Chutki and Shopkeeper.

Gaurav in seen dressed like Tejsavi Prakash that is Diya from Pahredaar Piya Ki and is seen speaking like Chutki. We found Shopkeeper to be missing from the scene this time as Gaurav is playing the avatar of shopkeeper’s young son, who is supposed to be a caricature of Munna, that is Ratan and they jointly talk about Pahredaar Piya Ki.

The video is a mixture of sarcasm along with humour. It portrays a sister who is willing to hear those ‘magical words’ from the young boy when his father is not at home, indirectly drawing comparisons with the two characters of the serial, Diya and Ratan.

Pahredaar Piya Ki, the show that launched last week, seems to have opened a Pandora’s box since the time it’s been launched. Firstly, it looked like a show glorifying child marriage. Second, there was whole Karan Wahi controversy, where the actor questioned the content of the show. Though the makers and cast of Pahredaar Piya Ki defended and stood by their content and this whole thing worked in the show’s favour.

