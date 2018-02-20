Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Gaurav Chopra ties the knot with Hitisha Cheranda

Gaurav Chopra got married on February 19. (Photo: Twitter) Gaurav Chopra got married on February 19. (Photo: Twitter)

TV actor and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Gaurav Chopra tied the knot with fashion consultant and stylist Hitisha Cheranda in New Delhi on February 19. The duo had been dating for a while and their families recently met and planned the wedding. The couple wanted to keep it a hush-hush affair and so only a close set of friends and family were invited.

When indianexpress.com reached out to Gaurav, he stated, “I did not want the world to know about it as it’s a very private moment of my life. I don’t want to divulge any details as of now. Give me some time, I will speak to the media soon.” The photos and videos of the nuptials have surfaced on the fan pages of the actor. Apart from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra and wife Nisha Rawal, nobody from the television industry was spotted at the wedding.

The reports of the wedding come as a shock as there has been no buzz around Gaurav’s personal life for quite some time now. The last we heard about the Left Right Left actor’s love life was when he broke up with Naagin fame Mouni Roy. Before that, Gaurav was in a relationship with TV actor Narayani Shastri with whom he also participated in dance reality show Nach Baliye.

He gained popularity with his role in TV shows like Uttaran (Raghuvendra Pratap Rathore), Left Right Left (Captain Abhimanyu Rai Chauhan), Aisa Des Hai Mera (Samay) and others. His equation with fellow contestant Bani J on the tenth season of Bigg Boss also became the talking point during the runtime of the show.

