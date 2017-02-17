Gauahar Khan on magazine row: Nowhere it says that it was a cover picture. Sad that even Kushal’s name got dragged

Guauhar Khan is upset that Kushal Tandon named was dragged into the controversy. Guauhar Khan is upset that Kushal Tandon named was dragged into the controversy.

Gauahar Khan has finally broken her silence over the controversy that erupted a few days ago after her photo for a film magazine went viral. Reacting on the matter, Gauahar, in a Snapchat video, has slammed the media for raising the issue and said that she never claimed that the picture in question was a cover photo.

When indianexpress.com contaced the actor, she said, “Whatever I had to say, I said it in the Snapchat video. I don’t wish to comment further. The video is not my official statement but for the people who care. It wasn’t for the press anyway. So, I don’t want to talk about it anymore.”

The entire issue began a few days ago with a picture which appeared to be the cover photo for Stardust magazine’s February issue. It attracted attention because Gauahar’s ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon posted it on Twitter. Even Gauahar happily accepted the compliment and reshared the picture. But the duo soon found themselves in a row when Stardust released a statement saying it wasn’t Gauahar but Bollywood star Ajay Devgn who was featuring on its cover this month. The media house even said that it would take legal action against the person who shared the photo on social media.

“It’s so unprofessional that certain media houses use my personal conversation with them as a quote. It’s sad. And nowhere does the picture state that it was a cover of the said magazine. Also, they have stated that they will take legal action against the people who created it, so please calm down!” Gauahar said in the video.

Gauahar was even upset that Kushal’s named found its way into the controversy too, along with her. She concluded, “It’s so sad that poor Kushal was dragged into it. We are fine guys… Thank you so much!”

