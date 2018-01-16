Game of Thrones will go out with a bang, says Maisie Williams

Game Of Thrones season 8 will go on air in 2019. Game Of Thrones season 8 will go on air in 2019.

When it comes to some of television’s most popular series, Game of Thrones is right up there as one of the most beloved shows of this generation and fans would want the series to end a high note.

Now, one of the actors in the hit-TV series is also hinting that the show will end in a way that people will be proud of. According to Contactmusic.com, Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark in the HBO-drama has promised fans that Game of Thrones will “go out with a bang”.

She said, “I’m sad that it’s coming to an end but this series is so wonderful and I’m so proud of it. The story is just so good that we’re going to go out with a bang for sure!” The actor also assured fans that the remaining episodes will be “wonderful”.

It was recently confirmed fans of the hit show – which also stars Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage and Kit Harington- will have to wait 2019 to find out the fate of their favourite characters when the final six episodes will be screened. Directors David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik are confirmed to return for season eight.

The show which is based on George RR Martin’s best-selling fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire has a huge world-wide audience. While Emilia Clarke, who portrays the role of Daenerys Targaryen in GoT has revealed that the cast of the show has been imposed with a strict social media ban. The actor in an interview said, “We have a very strict social media ban this year because people need to stop spoiling it for everyone. It’s really frustrating.”

