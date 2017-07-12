Game of Thrones: When Kit Harington auditioned for Cersei Lannister and Danaerys Targaryen’s role. Watch video

Kit Harington looks more than hilarious posing as Cersei Lannister and Daenerys Targaryen. Kit Harington looks more than hilarious posing as Cersei Lannister and Daenerys Targaryen.

With the Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere just around the corner, Kit Harington aka Jon Snow is giving his fans more reasons to rejoice as he stopped by the Jimmy Kimmel Live Show on Monday evening. Well, Jimmy claims to have ‘unearthed’ some ‘exclusive’ screen test tapes of Kit auditioning for some other parts in Game of Thrones and the video is definitely going to leave you in splits.

The actor showed off the extent of his “range,” as they liked to call it, when he first dressed up as Cersei Lannister which he funnily calls Kersei (like Cursei). And he chooses one of Cersei’s very famous dialogues with a special twist of his own, he says, “When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to have sex with my brother.” Well, he may not be able to pronounce her name, but we are sure he captures the true essence of her character.

But the one audition that stole the show was definitely that for Daenerys Targaryen where Harington is all dressed up in a blonde wig and he is seen twirling his, uhmm, we mean her curls. Kit as Danny says, “Well hello, Khal Drogo, Would you like to see my dragons?” And keeping with the tradition of nudity and surprises on the show, he unclasped his robe to reveal fake breasts.

Harington also delivered screen tests for Arya, Ygritte, Hodor, a White Walker, and also Harry Potter. Yes, we know ‘The One Who Lived’ doesn’t belong to the GoT world, probably Kit needs a clue. As much as we would like a fantasy crossover between the two epics, right now, we can’t get over Jon Snow’s beyond funny potrayal of ‘The Chosen One’. Guess, you will have to watch the video to find out!

