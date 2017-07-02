Game of Thrones was my sex education: Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner, best known for playing Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, is going to star in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, slated to be released on November 2, 2018. Sophie Turner, best known for playing Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, is going to star in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, slated to be released on November 2, 2018.

Getting a chance to play a role in Game of Thrones opened up the world of sex to actor Sophie Turner. The 21-year-old has played Sansa Stark on the show since 2011. In an interview to Sunday Times, she spoke about how she got some adult information when she was in her early teens, reports eonline.com. “The first time I found out about oral sex was reading the Game of Thrones script. I was 13. I said, ‘Wow! People do that? That’s fascinating’. I guess that was my sex education. Being on ‘Game of Thrones’,” Turner said. The actor also discussed the controversy she found herself in 2015 after her character on the show was raped by Ramsey Bolton on her wedding night. The scene had provoked a great deal of outrage, and Turner was not prepared for it.

“Sexual assault wasn’t something that had affected me or anybody I knew, so I was pretty blasé about the whole thing. Naively so. And then I shot the scene, and in the aftermath there was this huge uproar that we would depict something like that on television. My first response was like, maybe we shouldn’t have put that on screen at all,” she said. However, she says the fact that it became such an issue made her have her own feelings and views on the matter and she felt that critics were wrong.

“The more we talk about sexual assault, the better, and screw the people who are saying we shouldn’t be putting this on TV and screw the people who are saying they’re going to boycott the show because of it. This sort of thing used to happen and it continues to happen now, and if we treat it as such a taboo and precious subject, then how are people going to have the strength to come out and feel comfortable saying that this has happened to them?” The seventh season of the fantasy series will debut on July 16 in the US. It will premiere in India on Star World and Star World HD on July 18.

