Game of Thrones star Kit Harington happy to step away from Jon Snow

Actor Kit Harington says he is happy to step away from his Game of Thrones character Jon Snow, but would like to continue exploring his career on the small screen. The actor also said that he supports the idea of having prequel series that HBO is developing. “I think that makes a lot of sense to start with a new set of characters,” ew.com quoted Harington as saying. He added: “There’s so much scope for this story that’s been going for thousands of years. I’m happy to step away from Jon Snow, though I’m still interested in TV.”

He also said that fans can expect some tension between his character and his onscreen sister Sansa Stark, played by Sophie Turner, in the forthcoming seventh season. “There is definite tension between them right from the first scene. There are the same problems – she questions his decisions and command; he doesn’t listen to her. But as far as where that goes or takes them or how dark it can get, we’ll see. It gets past sibling squabbling, it gets into two people power struggling.”

Harington, apart from Game of Thrones, has also worked in Hollywood films like Pompeii and Silent Hill: Revelation. He also voice-acted the character of Eret in How to Train Your Dragon 2.

He will also play the lead role in upcoming film The Death and Life of John F. Donovan. The seventh season will debut on July 16 in the US. It will premiere in India on Star World and Star World HD on July 18.

