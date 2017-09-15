Game of Thrones season 8 will have multiple endings to avoid leaks and hacks.

After multiple attacks from hackers during the Game of Thrones season 7 screening, the makers of the show are taking precautions. After multiple attacks from hackers during the Game of Thrones season 7 screening, the makers of the show are taking precautions.

The seventh season of ‘Game of Thrones’ has so far been pirated over a billion times. And also, two different hackers attacked HBO virtually and asked for a ransom, which if not paid would result in the finale of Game of Thrones, season 7 released before its official screening time. To throw such potential hackers off their game, the makers of the HBO series have decided to film multiple endings of the eighth and final season. The network’s programming president Casey Bloys said that the team has taken this measure to keep the notorious elements guessing till the end, reported The Morning Call newspaper.

“I know ‘Game of Thrones,’ the ending, they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that nobody really knows what happens. You have to do that on a long show. “Because when you’re shooting something, people know. So they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that there’s noreal definitive answer until the end,” Bloys said at Moravian College in Pennsylvania. Actor Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow in the show, previously revealed that he spent 15 hours filming fake scenes for this last season.

According to a report from anti-piracy firm MUSO, the episodes of ‘Game of Thrones’ season seven each averaged 14.7 billion illegal views through September 3. Within the first 72 hours of its initial broadcast, the season premiere was illegally downloaded or streamed more than 90 million times. The season finale was illegally downloaded or streamed more than 120 million times within its first 72 hours. The final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ is expected to air in late 2018 or early 2019.

