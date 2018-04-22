Game of Thrones Season 8 set photos show winter at King’s Landing

Game of Thrones returns next year. Game of Thrones returns next year.

Winter is as much a metaphorical concept as it is a season in the world of Game of Thrones. “Winter is coming,” warn the words of the house of Stark, with winter meaning trouble here. In the myths of Westeros, the winter represents death, since the Night King, White Walkers and their army of the dead, bring winter with them. The last time they overran Westeros, almost everybody died. And this will possibly happen again in the last season of the show.

A few photos from the sets of season 8 have surfaced online that show artificial snow on the set of King’s Landing. So the winter will come to King’s Landing, and with it, death to its people. We know little of what will happen, but expect a grand showdown between the Night King and the Westerosi. Daenerys Targaryen’s remaining two dragons, Drogon and Rhaegal, may as well be the last hope for Westeros.

While the first few seasons of Game of Thrones were concerned with political machinations, intrigue and conspiracies, now the focus is on primarily fantastical elements like dragons and White Walkers. Here are the photos from the set:

So, this came in today from the #GameOfThrones set in Belfast.

Snow in King’s Landing! ctto pic.twitter.com/F3ThN3GBxt — Yan® (@Ako_Si_Yan) April 21, 2018

The end of the last season saw the Night King, now riding undead Viserion, breaking the Wall that had defended Westeros from the White Walkers. The satanic Night King is personally involved with killing people instead of just whispering lies. There are few lords and ladies of Westeros who understand the threat the Night King represents. Among them, most notable are Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and Tyrion Lannister.

As the lords and ladies of Westeros fight amongst each other, the army of the dead from the north threaten the survival of everyone. In that sense, Game of Thrones and the book series A Song of Ice and Fire has been called an allegory for Climate Change in that how people are still debating about its very existence while it threatens to destroy the world. The season 8 of Game of Thrones, which will have only 6 episodes, and is expected to arrive sometime next year.

