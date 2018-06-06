Game of Thrones 8 scripts ‘self-destruct’ after shooting, says Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau portrays the role of Jamie Lannister in Game of Thrones. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau portrays the role of Jamie Lannister in Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has said filming the final season of the popular fantasy show is akin to featuring in a Mission: Impossible film as the scripts of the series tend to “self-destruct” after the actors are through with the scenes.

The 47-year-old actor, best known for playing Jamie Lannister in the HBO show, said being the last instalment, the makers are “strict” this time and the artists receive their lines in a digital format.

“They’re very very strict. It’s reached a crazy level this year. We actually get the scripts, and then when we’ve shot the scene – and we only have it digitally – and then when you’ve done the scene, it just vanishes. It’s like Mission: Impossible. This will self-destruct”, Coster-Waldau told Elite Daily.

Game of Thrones is known for its unpredictable plot points and some of them involve the killing of popular characters at frequent intervals. Fans believe some of the main characters will not come out alive in the eighth and final season, which will air next year.

The series is created by David Benioff and D.B Weiss. It is an adaptation of A Song of Ice and Fire, a series of fantasy novels by author George R. R. Martin. With an intriguing storyline, great character development, vivid imagery and witty script, Game of Thrones tactfully tugs at emotional chords. Attracting more than 25 million viewers, the series has completed seven seasons with fans waiting eagerly for the finale.

Just days back, actor Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo in GoT’s first season, met co-stars Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington. He shared several photos from the reunion on social media, leaving fans in a frenzy.

Also read | Jason Momoa has a wonderful reunion with Game of Thrones co-stars

In the show, Emilia aka Daenerys Targaryen and Jason were married in the traditional Dothraki ceremony (Khal Drogo being a Dothraki horse-lord). Khal’s death on the show came as a huge shock for fans after which Daenerys was left to fend for herself.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App