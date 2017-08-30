Game of Thrones Season 8: Here’s everything you need to know

Game of Thrones Season 8: Here are all the details on the upcoming series finale. Game of Thrones Season 8: Here are all the details on the upcoming series finale.

Now that the Game of Thrones season 7 finale has finally aired and given fans some bittersweet moments, all we can do is wait for Game of Thrones Season 8 to air soon. To make your wait easier, here’s everything we know so far about the final season of Game of Thrones.

Release date

While we currently have no confirmed airing date for Season 8, the showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have expressed their desire to air the season next year. But the internet is rife with rumors that fans won’t be witnessing the last season until 2019. Mostly because HBO hasn’t started filming the season yet, and we know from experience that the shooting takes ages.

Earlier, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau who plays Jaime Lannister did confirm that the shoots will go on floors in October this year, but the rest of the team has been pretty tight-lipped about it.

Number of episodes

While fans are already getting over the fact that Season 7 ended pretty soon, with just 7 weeks of run time, let us break it to you that Season 8 is going to be even shorter. As in, it is going to have only 6 episodes. There is also talks that each episode is going to be feature-film length.

Scripting

Yes, the team has finished the scripting for the final season of Game of Thrones, but unlike Season 7, everything is safe with HBO till now. HBO’s Casey Bloys confirmed the same earlier this year.

The Final Season

The President of Programming at HBO, Michael Lombardo has already confirmed that season 8 will see the end to the epic series of Game Of Thrones. But there is more to look forward to, as some major spin-offs have been planned in the future to fill the Game of Thrones shaped hole in our hearts.

