Game of Thrones season 8 could have six feature-length episodes

Game of Thrones season eight is going to be bigger than what you ever expected. No, we are not talking about the final season’s plot but to the makers who are supposedly thinking of making the episode of the eighth season feature-length. The popular fantasy drama’s sound designer Paula Fairfield mentioned the fact at Con of Thrones fan convention in Nashville. Fairfield said the HBO series creators David Benioff and DB Weiss might make all six episodes of the show’s final season feature-length, reported Digital Spy. Game of Thrones episodes will be down from the usual ten episodes to seven for the seventh season, and six for the eighth. It was previously confirmed that season 7 will contain the series’ longest episode till date, which is currently coming in at nearly an hour-and-a-half.

Recently, the trailer of the seventh season was released taking the internet by the storm. In the trailer, Sansa Stark, Jon Snow and Lord Baelish were given dominant voices while the scenes spectacularly went through Essos to Westeros. We see Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons crossing the Narrow Sea alongside her dragons and a great army. The last dialogue by Sansa, “When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies but the pack survives,” stays back in our minds making us even more impatient for the series.

The last season ended with all kingdoms gearing up to claim their rights to the Iron Throne. This season will probably show the battle between the white walkers and Daenerys Targaryen and the trailer also seems to suggest that the rulers are going to unite against them. Game of Thrones season 7 will premiere on July 16. In India, it will begin airing on July 18, on Star World and Star World HD.

