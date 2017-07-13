Game of Thrones season 7: Where to watch, India telecast time, US premiere, cast, other details

HBO’s hit fantasy drama Game of Thrones is releasing soon (five days away to be precise) and if you are a fan, you are surely pumped up about watching it as soon as you can, otherwise you will be bombarded with spoilers that float around as soon as it airs. The show which debuted in 2011 is based on George RR Martin’s best-selling series A Song of Ice and Fire and quickly became HBO’s flagship. So how do you watch it? More specifically, where do you watch it? Well, we are here to help you out.
If you’re in the US (lucky you!), you have many options. You have access to HBO, I mean the full, uncensored version of the premium cable network on which you can enjoy the show in its full gory glory. It airs at 9 PM, July 16 on HBO, the flagship channel. If not, you can stream it on HBO GO, HBO Now or Hulu or Live TV if you have an account on these services, that is.
Now, coming to India. The quickest way you can watch the premiere is on the Star India’s popular entertainment platform Hotstar. You can watch it on the next morning itself – that is July 17 – at 7:30 am on either the app or on their website. But that is assuming you have paid subscription to the service. If you have not, you can subscribe right now before it is too late.
Game of Thrones, in its seventh season, will see characters who’ve managed to survive through the six seasons. Here is the main cast on the show currently:
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister
Kit Harington as Jon Snow
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen
Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister
Maisie Williams as Arya Stark
Aidan Gillen as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish
Conleth Hill as Varys
Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth
Carice van Houten as Melisandre
Indira Varma as Ellaria Sand
Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark
Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei
Rory McCann as Sandor “The Hound” Clegane
Pilou Asbæk as Euron Greyjoy
Richard Dormer as Beric Dondarrion
Jerome Flynn as Bronn
Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy
John Bradley as Samwell Tarly
Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth
Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane
Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark
Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont
Hannah Murray as Gilly
If you do not mind waiting a bit, you can watch the show on Star World, although devoid of any nudity and violence, on July 18. You will also have to let go of spoiler-riddled social media for those two days. Happy watching!
