Game of Thrones season 7: Where to watch, India telecast time, US premiere, cast, other details

HBO’s hit fantasy drama Game of Thrones is releasing soon (five days away to be precise) and if you are a fan, you are surely pumped up about watching it as soon as you can, otherwise you will be bombarded with spoilers that float around as soon as it airs. The show which debuted in 2011 is based on George RR Martin’s best-selling series A Song of Ice and Fire and quickly became HBO’s flagship. So how do you watch it? More specifically, where do you watch it? Well, we are here to help you out.

If you’re in the US (lucky you!), you have many options. You have access to HBO, I mean the full, uncensored version of the premium cable network on which you can enjoy the show in its full gory glory. It airs at 9 PM, July 16 on HBO, the flagship channel. If not, you can stream it on HBO GO, HBO Now or Hulu or Live TV if you have an account on these services, that is.

Now, coming to India. The quickest way you can watch the premiere is on the Star India’s popular entertainment platform Hotstar. You can watch it on the next morning itself – that is July 17 – at 7:30 am on either the app or on their website. But that is assuming you have paid subscription to the service. If you have not, you can subscribe right now before it is too late.

Game of Thrones, in its seventh season, will see characters who’ve managed to survive through the six seasons. Here is the main cast on the show currently:

If you do not mind waiting a bit, you can watch the show on Star World, although devoid of any nudity and violence, on July 18. You will also have to let go of spoiler-riddled social media for those two days. Happy watching!

