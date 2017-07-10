Game of Thrones Season 7: Mind-boggling battles that the makers could be hinting at after Battle of the Bastards

Can the Game of Thrones Season 7 top the Battle of the Bastards between Ramsay Bolton and Jon Snow? Can the Game of Thrones Season 7 top the Battle of the Bastards between Ramsay Bolton and Jon Snow?

Game of Thrones Season 6’s turning point was the massive Battle of Bastards between the armies of Jon Snow and Ramsay Bolton and there’s no denying the fact that it definitely was the biggest and bloodiest fight sequence in the history of the show. And that is seriously a tall claim considering that almost every episode of Game of Thrones is filled with bloody fight sequences, and it’s hard to imagine one without a death. However, when we saw Lord Baelish advising Sansa, “Fight every battle, everywhere, always in your mind” we felt that he might be hinting at a lot more. And from the looks of things the makers may be trying to wage a battle even grander than the last one.

In the TIME’s cover story, reporter Daniel D’Addario visits the Belfast sets of the show and reveals how he saw the making of “a battle whose sheer scope, even before being cut together with the show’s typical brio,” dazzled him. And though we don’t know the two fronts waging this deadly battle, the reporter does mention how “Thrones ha been promising this clash all along, and when the time comes, the internet will melt.” Well, while there are many battles that the show has been promising, we bring to you a list of the ones we expect in the next season.

Daenerys Targaryen vs Cersei Lannister: Well, there is no doubt that both Daenerys and Cersei are at the height of their power at this point, and we already know that the two are very likely to get into a lockdown. Think about it. There is no better battle than this between Danny’s dragons and Cersei’s wildfire. Wouldn’t this be a deadly combination? Also, remember Kingslayer Jamie Lannister riding through a scorched field in the trailer? Fandoms have been speculating that this could also be a hint towards the parting of ways between Jamie and Cersei. And we are hoping that this speculation comes true.

Daenerys Targaryen vs Jon Snow: Well, the makers did make a much-anticipated theory come true at the climax of Season 6. Yes, Jon Snow is a Targaryen and now fans are speculating that the aunt-nephew duo could be involved in a battle before uniting against the whitewalkers. And Sansa’s powerful dialogue, “The lone wolf die and the pack survives” that ends the trailer also hints at how Jon is going to have to make some tough choices during the season. Well, we don’t know about you but we ‘can’t hold our dragons’ anymore.

Fire vs Ice: Well, we all know that the Wall will be taken down by the white walkers in this season, and all with Danny flying to Essos with her dragons, we may get lucky and witness the actual showdown between Fire and Ice with the dragons and the white walkers. No prizes for guessing this one! And we think that when this happens, the King of Winterfell, Jon Snow will finally unite with Daenerys and will even become a dragon-rider.

In the trailer, Jon Snow says, “For centuries our families fought together against their common enemy. Despite their differences, together. We need to do the same if we’re going to survive because the enemy is real. It’s always been real.” Well, we have two theories behind this ‘enemy’, one that he could be talking to Danny and the enemy here is the white walkers, and second that he could be talking to Cersei with Danny and her dragons as the enemy in his mind. After all Lannisters did fight with Starks for Baratheon.

We don’t know what the makers have in store for us but we are as sure as Jon that both the enemies are pretty real. Honestly, all three of these battles are likely to happen in the scenario and we think they be would be giving the Battle of the Bastards a run for its money.

