Game of Thrones season 7 trailer: The Great War is finally here. Watch video

The trailer hints at some of the most epic battle sequences we can expect from the penultimate season, which is all set to premiere in July. The trailer hints at some of the most epic battle sequences we can expect from the penultimate season, which is all set to premiere in July.

The first trailer of Game of Thrones season 7 has arrived with ice, fire, dragons and wars! The trailer promises all GoT fans the greatest war they have been waiting for all these years. The big fight to win the coveted Iron Throne will happen and we are sure a lot of excitement, conspiracy and plotting awaits us this time.

Cersei Lannister holds to her Iron Throne as she gathers her forces only to find that threats are coming her way from everywhere. But Cersei seems to be defending her newfound seat of power by every means. She is heard saying, “Enemies to the East, enemies to the West, enemies to the South, enemies to the West, enemies to the North, whatever stands in our way, we will defeat it.”

Watch | Game of Thrones Season 7: Official Trailer

Daenerys Targaryen has arrived in Western with an army of Unsullied and Dothraki, and is ready to get back a kingdom, and Jon Snow is firming up as the King of the North, as he prepares to fight the invasion from beyond The Wall. And Snow’s half sister, Sansa is encouraged by Littlefinger to look for opportunities as she is the last Stark surviving.

Euron Greyjoy has mounter his forces in an attempt to turn the iron island into a force of Westeros, so it is definitely that there is a threat on the way to the Iron Throne, coming from the seas.

The trailer has all the elements of a hit series in place-excitement, curiosity, and a sneak peek into the world of fantastic fantast. More bloodshed and action is promised for sure. Game of Thrones season seven will premiere on HBO on July 16, 2017.

