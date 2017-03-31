Game of Thrones season 7 teaser: Winter is here and White Walkers are not far behind, watch video

Game of Thrones season 7 teaser: Expect a big White Walkers twist. Game of Thrones season 7 teaser: Expect a big White Walkers twist.

Game of Thrones season 7 teaser trailer is here and the biggest takeaway is right at the end of the promo that lasts less than 1.5 minutes. Cersei is seen breathing on the Iron Throne and her breath is captured in icy vapours. She is in the frozen eye of White Walker… is it the Night King? Panicking already? We know we are and it foretells an amazing season to come our way.

To cut to the beginning, Game of Thrones season 7 trailer will have the new rulers taking their thrones. HBO dropped a new promo, called ‘Long Walk,’ which sees Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister strolling towards different thrones as a cover version of James’s 90s hit Sit Down plays in the background.

The 80-second promo follows the end of series six, which saw Daenerys set sail for the Seven Kingdoms, while Jon Snow was dubbed King Of The North and Cersei seized the Iron Throne. It sees Snow walking through the halls of Winterfell, Cersei walks through King’s Landing, while Daenerys Targaryen is apparently in her ancestral home of Dragonstone.

But whatever they are doing is not important for peril is heading their way. It is none other than the Night King and his White Walkers. The only ones who can stop them is probably a Khaleesi-Jon alliance, but with Cersei on Iron Throne, that is unlikely to happen. The seventh season of Game of Thrones begins on July 17 and will be the penultimate in the popular fantasy series, based on George RR Martin’s books.

What to expect from Game of Thrones season 7

This time, there will be only seven episodes while the last season will only have six. Showrunner David Benioff said about this earlier: “It’s not just trying not to outstay your welcome. We’re trying to tell one cohesive story with a beginning, middle and end. We’ve known the end for quite some time and we’re hurtling towards it. Those last images from the [season six finale] showed that.”

But the good news is, more money is being spent on the remaining episodes. Director Matt Shankman told EW: “Daenerys’s dragons this year are the size of planes. Drogon is the biggest of the bunch – his flame is 30-feet in diameter.” Kit Harington (Jon Snow) also revealed that the new episodes would be to a grander scale. He said: “There are [fewer] episodes this year, so they spent more money on those episodes. So, the whole scale of it is up.”

