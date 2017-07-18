Game of Thrones Season 7: Sansa Stark could annoy hardcore fans in the future, reveals Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner in a still from the first episode “Dragonstone”. Sophie Turner in a still from the first episode “Dragonstone”.

Actor Sophie Turner said her character Sansa Stark might annoy hardcore Game of Thrones fans in the upcoming season as now her part has some power at her disposal.

The 21-year-old actor, whose character has grown from a doe-eyed girl to a perceptive woman, said in the seventh season one will see the elder Stark daughter stumble, reported Elle magazine. “This season, it’s really interesting. I think she might be a little more unlikeable, because she finally has this power, and she doesn’t really know what to do with it, and she really falters. It’s really interesting to see her like that, because the past few seasons, she’s been so strong,” Turner said.

In the latest episode “Dragonstone”, Sansa was seen having an argument with Jon in front of all the lords and ladies and also trying to give him some advice on how to deal with matters. Her point that Jon had to be smarter than Ned Stark And Robb Stark really made sense to a lot of fans and looks like life has finally taught her a lesson or two. She also mentioned how she had learnt a lot from Cersei Lannister and now knows her ways. Only time will tell, how correct she is, but yes, there is no denying that viewers are seeing her in a more powerful position than before.

In an earlier interview, the actress had shared how terrifying it is for her that the show is going to end. She said, “I’ve been trying to wrap my head around it. It’s not like I’m brushing it under the carpet; I am fully aware that it is coming to an end, but I don’t think I’ll be ready until I shoot my final scene, and then I think I will be completely an emotional wreck for the next year or so of my life. I’m really not looking forward to it. It is terrifying.”

(With inputs from PTI)