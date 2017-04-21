Game Of Thrones season 7: New photos shed light on the mood of the show

Recently released pictures of Game of Thrones season 7 will make you yearn for more. Recently released pictures of Game of Thrones season 7 will make you yearn for more.

The makers of Game Of Thrones have released the highly anticipated photos of the seventh season of the popular television series. The series, which usually went on air in April will now be airing in July instead. With just two seasons left to go, Game Of Thrones has truncated the number of episodes per season as well.

In the previous season, the long awaited return of Jon Snow finally happened and we also witnessed the shocking death of a few of our favourite characters. Finally, we saw Cersei Lannister seated on the Iron Throne, after blowing off the High Sparrow, Queen Margaery and her brother and a large chunk of King’s Landing. Jaime Lannister, however was not happy on seeing his sister being crowned. After all she was partially responsible for the death of their last son Tommen Baratheon.

Jon Snow was finally crowned as the new Lord of Winterfell after the Battle of the Bastards against Ramsay Bolton, and Daenerys along with Tyrion Lannisters had set sail for Westeros to reclaim the throne she believes is rightfully hers.

In the recent photos released by the makers, Cersei is spotted seated on the Iron Throne with her brother Jaime at her side. Mother of dragons is spotted with her supporters, Tyrion Lannister and Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel). Arya Stark too has her ‘game mode’ face on and Sansa was spotted wit Little Finger again.

See pictures of all the Game Of Thrones characters in their new attires:

Lyanna Mormont was one of the best characters to be introduced in Game Of Thrones.

Looks like Arya Stark is in no mood to feel defeated.

The last time Sansa Stark took Little Finger’s advice, she ended up marrying Ramsay Bolton. Is she going to pay heed to him again?

Very few people can say what goes on inside the mind of Lord Varys.

What would be the fate of Bran Stark now?

Looks like the mother of dragons is finally in a different costume.

The return of Jon Snow in Season 6 was one of the best things that ever happened to Game Of Thrones.

Daenerys with all her supporters.

The Hound is back in action.

Game of Thrones Season 7 begins July 16, 2017.

