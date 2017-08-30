Game of Thrones Season 7: Peter Dinklage reacts to Jon Snow-Daenerys Targaryen scene

Game of Thrones Season 7: Stills of Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow and Tyrion Lannister from the Season 7 finale. (Photo: HBO) Game of Thrones Season 7: Stills of Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow and Tyrion Lannister from the Season 7 finale. (Photo: HBO)

While the Season 7 finale titled The Dragon and The Wolf saw a number of epic moments – From The Wall coming down to a major reunion between a lot of characters in the Dragonpit. However, one scene that we couldn’t understand was Tyrion lurking in the corridors while Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen did the deed.

The Internet has been going berserk over the mystery around Tyrion when he was secretly watching over Jon and Daenerys. Fan theories suggest that he has fallen in love with The Dragon Queen and a not-so-obvious hint to the same is Cersei’s description of Daenerys. Right when Tyrion confronts Cersei about her refusal to calling a truce, she taunts him about the Queen he is serving, she says, “I shouldn’t be surprised, I suppose. She’s your kind of woman, a foreign whore who doesn’t know her place.”

Fans have also pointed out that there is a clue for the same by George RR Martin because Tyrion falls in love with Arya in the books.

The book reads, “Exiled, Tyrion will change sides, making common cause with the surviving Starks to bring his brother down, and falling helplessly in love with Arya Stark while he’s at it. His passion is, alas, unreciprocated, but no less intense for that, and it will lead to a deadly rivalry between Tyrion and Jon Snow.”

While Tyrion Lannister told TIME Magazine that his reaction is based on a place of concern rather jealousy, director Jeremy Podeswa’s opinion differs. Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion, says, “It’s dangerous for everybody involved. I’m sure it’s good for both of them in the moment, but you don’t even get the relief of how beautiful it could be or should be,” he said during a cast commentary on the scene. “It’s just it’s not good — but it should be but it’s not. It’s Game of Thrones. It’s a long history of romance not ending well on this show.”

In an interview with The New York Times, Jeremy says, “From my point of view, Tyrion always seemed three steps ahead. As long as there is a professional alliance between Dany and Jon, that’s something that everybody wants. We can imagine that that’s a helpful alliance. But when things get personal, then people make decisions based on their emotions, and that can complicate matters going forward, so I think he sees the potential here for things to get very messy. Usually, historically, nothing good comes out of relationships becoming more complicated! [Laughs] It’s also a question of what’s going to be his role within this new alliance, right? So, there’s a kind of caution here.”

On being further questioned about Tyrion’s supposed feeling of jealousy, he added, “Well, there is something to that. Everyone seems to be in love with Dany, in a way, and I think Tyrion’s a little bit in love with her. But I don’t think it’s an actual romantic love. There’s a huge respect for her, and maybe there’s a slight romantic element to that, but it’s more of a jockeying in terms of who has real power. Not over Dany, but who has power in a relationship with Dany. Jorah, who really is in love with her, his relationship with Jon is complicated in a different way. With Tyrion, it’s all about who is going to have sway over her?”

Well, we are not hoping to see Jon and Tyrion on the opposite sides in Season 8, but that could be one of the major plot twists in the finale.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd