Game of Thrones Season 7 new trailer: Will Sansa Stark win the biggest battle of her life? Watch video

Since the beginning of Game of Thrones, Sansa Stark has been the most mild and docile one among all the characters. Sansa has been a victim of every torture and her foolishness for a long time, but now it looks like she is ready to face any battle that comes her way. Every man who tortured her, died a brutal death in the previous seasons. Now in the second trailer of Game of Thrones which just landed, it is she who shines the most.

It begins with the voice of Lord Baelish giving Sansa an important advice, “Fight every battle, everywhere, always in your mind.” Amidst fire, we get a glimpse of Cersei Lannister, and Jaimie Lannister and then the voice of Jon Snow follows.

“For centuries, our families fought together against their common enemy — despite their differences, together. We need to do the same if we’re going to survive, because the enemy is real. It’s always been real,” says Jon Snow.

But wait, who is he referring to as the real enemy? The dangerous White Walkers or the human foes like Cersei Lannister who brutally murdered the Stark family on Rob Stark’s wedding night after ‘sending their regards.’

Meanwhile we also see the Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen crossing the Narrow Sea from Essos with a great army. With dragons by her side and skillful men, she is now completely ready to fight any battle and even win it. We even get a glimpse of her in the island fortress of Dragonstrone, which has been the ancestral seat of the House Targaryen (basically she is not sitting on the Iron Throne). Her Unsullied soldiers go to battle with the Lannisters probably at the Casterly Rock, the original home of the Lannisters. Meanwhile, Jaime Lannister is seen on the horseback riding across a scorched battlefield with a lance in his hand.

Game of Thrones season 7 will premiere on July 16. In India it will begin airing on July 18, on Star World and Star World HD.

