Game of Thrones season 7: New posters from the upcoming season revealed and they are savage. See photos

The much anticipated season seven of HBO’s hit fantasy series Game Of Thrones is making its fans more and more exciting with every new update about the show. And adding to the curiosity is a bunch of the new images and production stills that were released today.

Daenerys’ dragon looks more savage and all grown up in just two seasons, as she rides one in a signature battle scene, and Jon Snow and Arya Stark on their horses. The posters are made out of actual stills from the upcoming episodes.

The look and feel of almost all the characters from the seventh season were released in April when HBO came out with fifteen odd production stills. With the new posters, an enticing teaser video and costumes and look of all the characters coming out, fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer now, which is expected to release this week, followed by an action and fantasy filled season that begins in July.

The pictures were shared by HBO via Entertainment Weekly.

The delay in the trailer release is reportedly due to a delay in filming. It is reported that the crew could not shoot winter sequences in real location as the actual winter arrived pretty late there.

However the shooting then got in place and now the show is all prepared to premiere on July 16. There will be seven episodes in this season against the usual ten episodes. Earlier this month, HBO had confirmed it was working on five different show ideas to replace Game of Thrones when it ends with the final season 8 in 2018.

