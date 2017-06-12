Game Of Thrones Season 7: New pictures tease us with hints of a great war

Game Of Thrones Season 7: Upcoming series to arrive with a lot of twist and thrills. Game Of Thrones Season 7: Upcoming series to arrive with a lot of twist and thrills.

It is that time of the year again when Game of Thrones teases us with photos from their upcoming series. As we wait for the release of the second last season of Game of Thrones, the team has shared several pictures and glimpses from Season 7. Although many of our favourite characters died in the last season, it promised us that the next season would arrive with more exciting plot. We have seen the Starks, the Targaryens and the Lannisters in teasers till now as well as the supporting characters who keep the television series alive with their own tales. This time, Jon Snow, Mother Of Dragons, Jaime and Cersei Lannister have all been given significance in their own royal way. Nevertheless, the last season ended with all kingdoms gearing up to claim their rights to the Iron throne. The great war will be here soon, but who is going to survive? Only time can tell.

Take a look at the images from Game of Thrones.

Jaime and Cersei are seen standing near a giant map of Westeros. Cersei has been one of the strongest negative characters throughout the whole series, but her three children had kept her in touch with her human side. With them gone, we can only expect Cersei to turn into a mad ruler.

Even Jaime, who puts his family above everyone else, did not look happy in the last season when Cersei was being crowned and why not? He lost all his children too and all because of her.

Ever since he returned from dead, Jon Snow has found a new kind of courage. Here in the picture where he is seen with Ser Davos.’

Fan theories have turned out to be correct. Jon Snow did not turn out to be the bastard son of Ned Stark, rather he turned out to be his nephew. But did Bran Stark see the vision? That remained unclear in the last season.

After fighting several battles, it will be a difficult task to shatter the confidence of Daenerys Targaryen. She has been raped by husband, sold off by her brother, been out of wealth but still found her way up. A wretched queen like Cersei should not come as a surprise to her, especially as Tyrion Lannister is by her side.

Meanwhile, the photos of the supporting characters too kept us hooked.

Game Of Thrones Season 7 will begin July 16.

