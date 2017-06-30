Game of Thrones season 7: Lannisters, Starks and Targaryens in a never-seen-before avatar look otherworldly. See photos

Game of Thrones Season 7 is releasing on July 16. Game of Thrones Season 7 is releasing on July 16.

As Game of Thrones begins its slow-and-steady climb towards its seventh season and we are eagerly waiting for the July 16 premiere, the actors have decided to give a special treat to their fans. In their latest photoshoot, the actors, Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Nikolaj Coster Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) are seen in a never-seen-before avatar which takes us into another universe altogether.

As a part of the feature, TIME Magazine has done a splendid photoshoot of the lead actors which sets them in a frame quite different from the world of Ice and Fire. The stars are posing in a vintage set-up with fancy, eye-popping looks which look nothin short of pop art. The pictures look all the more interesting because we have only been used to seeing the actors in rough grey tones set in the backdrop of Westeros, Winterfell and Essos, of the popular TV series. With flowers in their hands and royal curtains in the background, the stars look like they are setting up for a tea party from the pages of Alice in Wonderland.

The makers of the show, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have always been careful to in keeping the plot of the show under wrap and have rarely allowed pictures from the sets to be seen by public. But looks like they made an exception when they let Daniel D’Addario from TIME magazine visit the sets in Belfast in January. And his report does drop some probable spoilers from the upcoming season. He noticed that a wolf pack joins the fray this year. However, until now wolves haven’t appeared in packs and the Stark dire wolves have been dropped out of the scenes, only Nymeria (Arya’s wolf) occasionally appearing in Arya’s dreams. This could be a probable hint that Arya and Nymeria will reunite in the season. The last dialogue from the recently launched trailer “the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives”, also suggests that this has graver meanings for the plot than we have been anticipating. D’Addario also reveals that Daenerys was shooting with her dragons in snow and ice. It is true that she has been seen on the backs of her dragons a number of times but never once in icy conditions. Does this mean that the much-anticipated battle between Danny and the white walkers is going to happen in this season? Only time will tell. But we all know that the Winter has finally arrived.

