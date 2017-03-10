Game of Thrones reveals release date but first watch a giant block of ice melt. Watch video

It’s now been confirmed that season seven of Game of Thrones will premiere on July 16. It’s now been confirmed that season seven of Game of Thrones will premiere on July 16.

Summer is here! Game of Thrones had foisted many a marketing gimmick on us but in terms of sheer theatricality, nothing could beat watching a giant block of ice melt. Yes, that is what fans had to endure for a long, long time before the date when the show’s seventh season will arrive was released. Fans were asked to comment ‘Fire’ as a torch heated the ice. Show’s stars also appeared on screen, encouraging us to stick around and comment. Then the video vanished, to appear again, vanished again… oh well, it was agonising. But then Game of Thrones has always been that.

But we will not make you work so hard and in case you didn’t know already, Game of Thrones season 7 is out July 16. And there was so much drama involved, this can be counted as the first episode of a season which is anyway offering us just seven episodes. And the last season next year will have just six. This means GoT fans need all the drama they can get.

Show runner David Benioff had earlier told media, “Some of the pieces have been removed from the board and we are heading toward the endgame. The thing that has excited us from the beginning, back to the way we pitched it to HBO is, it’s not supposed to be an ongoing show, where every season it’s trying to figure out new storylines. We wanted it to be one giant story, without padding it out to add an extra 10 hours, or because people are still watching it. We wanted to do something where, if people watched it end to end, it would make sense as one continuous story. We’re definitely heading into the endgame now.”

