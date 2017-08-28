Game of Thrones Season 7 finale summary: Wall comes crashing down, Arya executes Littlefinger

Game of Thrones Season 7 finale summary: While Arya and Sansa plot together, the Army of the Dead arrives and the Night King uses Viserion to bring down the Wall. Game of Thrones Season 7 finale summary: While Arya and Sansa plot together, the Army of the Dead arrives and the Night King uses Viserion to bring down the Wall.

The Dragon and the Wolf begins with the Unsullied and the Dothraki laying siege to King’s Landing and also to augur the arrival of Jon and Daenerys’ group to present the evidence in the form of a wight. The scene is shot in Dragonpit, the real location being Roman ruins – fitting considering Lannister soldiers resemble ancient Roman soldiers so much. There is a bit of conversation and reunions (Tyrion and Podrick – one was the most heart-warming), and the Hound reminds his brother the Mountain (it is up for debate whether that’s his brother or something really else) about their unfinished business. Dany comes atop Drogon – she really has a thing for dramatic entrances. The Hound brings the screaming wight and while Jaime is visibly affected, Cersei tries to maintain a stolid, contemptuous face. Great acting by Lena Headey once again.

The wight is cut in half, and Jon demonstrates how to kill it. He appears a little like a flight attendant here, using hand gestures to explain everything. Cersei agrees for a truce but puts up a condition – that Jon Snow and his northern army would not fight Lannister forces. Jon declines, and reveals that he has already bent the knee.

Tyrion risks his life and goes to meet Cersei and the Mountain alone in a room. The old hostilities are renewed and Cersei then agrees for the truce without condition. But has she, really?

At Winterfell, Sansa seems to be under the sway of Littlefinger who at a glance is looking rather successful at turning sister against sister. But that is just a ruse. Sansa and Arya have already decided to put Littlefinger in his grave and after Bran with his all knowing mouth informs everybody about Lord Baelish’s full treachery, Arya cuts his throat – but not before he has begged for his life and tried everything before he discovers even the lords of the Vale have deserted him. A great scene and finally it seems Arya and Sansa have learned how to work together.

At Dragonstone, Jon, Dany and Tyrion are already planning for the battle against the Army of the Dead. Theon Greyjoy informs Jon about his existential crisis and his guilt for not saving his sister Yara Greyjoy. He then asks remaining loyal men to save Yara, and they refuse. Their leader beats Theon to a pulp and tries to kick in his crotch. Of course he finds nothing, and Theon, seizing the chance, turns the tables.

Jaime discovers Cersei promise for help in the fight against the Army of the Dead was a lie and is disgusted. It is not revealed what will he do. Meanwhile, Samwell Tarly is suddenly at Winterfell. He must have really fast horses for he has travelled from a southwest point to a castle deep in the north. He meets Bran, who says Jon is the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark and should be informed as soon as possible. Sam says he is not a bastard either and Rhaegar annulled his previous marriage.

Jon and Dany have sex. We all somehow knew it would happen and it does. Do show runners read fan pages and forums? In the last scene, Berric Dondarrion and Tormund Giantsbane are standing at the top of the Wall and the Army of the Dead is here. But how will it get past the Wall? As though as an answer, the Night King arrives mounted on the undead Viserion and attacks Wall with its blue fire or ice or whatever it is. The Wall comes crashing down and the scene is as apocalyptic as expected.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd