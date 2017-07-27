Game of Thrones Season 7: Euron Greyjoy may not be 100 percent evil, reveals actor Pilou Asbæk

Euron Greyjoy talks about his scene with Theon and Yara. Euron Greyjoy talks about his scene with Theon and Yara.

The one thing that stood out in latest episode of Game of Thrones Season 7 was Euron Greyjoy attacking the Ironborn and the Sand Snakes making the entire episode worth our wait. In quick series of events, Euron Greyjoy brutally kills two of Oberyn’s daughters and captures Ellaria and Yara.

But in an even more surprising turn of events, Theon Greyjoy jumps into the sea to save his own life rather than protecting Yara. That too right after the scene where she calls him ‘my protector’. Is this the gift he has planned for Cersei?

Speaking about the same, actor Pilou Asbæk, who plays Euron Greyjoy, told HBO, “He knew it. You can hear it in his laughter. He wants to break Theon down and see the humiliation. Or, even better, he wanted Theon to stand up for himself. Because why doesn’t Euron kill Yara? He should kill her! Or he should kill Theon. I think he wants them to become what’s in their blood: a king or queen – a Greyjoy. That’s more interesting than just wanting to slaughter them.” Well, Pilou isn’t revealing much, is he? But one thing is sure that Euron has some very interesting plans for Theon and Yara.

Speaking of Yara and her capture, Pilou says, “I think he wants to keep her for fun. I think if Yara is dead, she’s of no use. He wants something to negotiate with, always. That’s the reason why he’s not 100 percent evil. I think for him, it’s about the game. He loves the game more than he loves the result.”

Fans are waiting for the next episode with bated breath and with Euron Greyjoy actively involved in the scene, it is definitely getting harder. Talking about the remaining episodes, he says “I can tell you one thing: it’s going to be better and better, next episode, he’s going to be an extremely brutal man.”

