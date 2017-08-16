Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 Preview: Jon Snow and team seems to be in mortal danger

Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 Preview: Will Jon Snow confront the White Walkers again? Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 Preview: Will Jon Snow confront the White Walkers again?

**SPOILER ALERT**

The episode Eastwatch ended with Jon Snow, Ser Jorah Mormont, Tormud, Gendry, The Hound, Ser Beric Dondarrion and Thoros forming somewhat of a suicide squad. They are now focused on the mission to capture some White Walkers to convince Cersei of their existence.

In the preview of the sixth episode, The Blood of the Dragon, we finally find them confronting the White Walkers. “Death is an enemy. The first enemy and the last. The enemy always wins,” says Ser Beric Dondarrion.

Death maybe an enemy for many characters of Game Of Thrones, but, definitely not for Jon Snow, The Hound and Ser Beric Dondarrion who have experienced the after life and lived to tell the tale.

As we see them swing their flaming sword in the battle with the White Walkers, we also get glimpses of Arya Stark and Sansa Stark’s relationship turning quite cold. In season one, the two sisters never really got along. While Sansa always wanted to be a lady and had her interest in wearing the best of gowns, tiaras and making decisions about the kingdom, Arya always wanted to be a fighter. She had her interest in swords, arrows and crossbows.

Viewers had presumed that maybe years of separation might bring them closer in the upcoming episodes but apparently not. Arya may not be an imbecile but she has obviously fallen in the trap set up by Petyr Baelish. The latter is known for being selfish and untrustworthy. Although he saved Sansa from Kings Landing, he obviously does not like anyone standing in his way.

