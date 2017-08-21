Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 Beyond the Wall summary: Arya threatens Sansa, Night King downs Viserion

The penultimate episode of Game of Thrones Season 7 saw death of one of Daenerys Targaryen ‘s dragons. The penultimate episode of Game of Thrones Season 7 saw death of one of Daenerys Targaryen ‘s dragons.

Finally, we see the battle between the ice and fire in Game of Thrones and it was thoroughly spectacular. Jon and company keep moving beyond the Wall. Gendry is still mad at Brotherhood without Banners for selling him off to Melisandre. The Hound points to Beric Dondarrion and says, “This one’s been killed seven times, you don’t hear him whining.” Jorah Mormont and Jon Snow discuss their fathers. Jorah says Ned Stark wanted to execute him for participating in slave trade. To which Jon replies, “I’m glad father did not catch you.”

At Winterfell, the hostilities between Stark sisters are burgeoning. Arya tells Sansa that their father was killed with her help. Sansa is understandably shocked and says she was forced, but Arya isn’t convinced. Littlefinger’s seeds of suspicion and animosity are already germinating. Sometimes I think after everything is over, the last shot of Game of Thrones will show Littlefinger calmly sitting on the Iron Throne.

Beyond the Wall, Tormund Giantsbane annoys The Hound who just wants to get rid of him. They discuss Brienne and their mutual respect for her – in Tormund’s case love too. The Hound wonders aloud how is a “mad bastard” like Tormund alive yet, to which Tormund replies he is good at killing. It is a funny little exchange among two men, both great warriors, from vastly different cultures. Meanwhile, Beric Dondarrion solemnly informs Jon Snow that death is the enemy. Jon and Dondarrion both have been brought to life by the powers of the Lord of Light and their motives match too.

At Dragonstone, Tyrion and Daenerys plan their future trip to King’s Landing. Tyrion has sensed the blooming romance between Jon and Daenerys. Daenerys demurs and says Jon is too little for her. Tyrion brings up the topic of burning the Tarly father and son duo alive, and Daenerys insists that was not impulsive but necessary. They also discuss succession should Daenerys fall in battle, and she asks him why is her Hand thinking so much about her death?

A snowstorm engulfs Jon’s party beyond the Wall. They are attacked by an undead polar bear who kills one of the members of the Night’s Watch accompanying them and Thoros of Myr is severely injured in the fight. At Winterfell, Littlefinger and Sansa Stark converse over the fragile loyalty of Northern lords.

Jon’s band finally come across the Army of the Dead, which is a small division led by a White Walker. As Jon fights the White Walker one on one, the rest of the engage wights most of whom fall dead when Jon shatters the White Walker to pieces. Only one is still alive, if wights can be called alive. They subdue him and he shrieks as if to call out for help. And sure enough, they hear his brethren’s arrival. Jon asks Gendry to run back to Eastwatch and send a raven to Daenerys to call her for help.

The rest of them run and are stopped short when they realise they are standing on a frozen lake, with cracks appearing. But when they see hundreds of wights coming at them with a supernatural speed, they run anyway. Soon they are surrounded on all sides. The wights hesitate to come closer as the surface of the frozen lake may break. A Mexican standoff, ladies and gents!

Meanwhile, Gendry falls down just before Eastwatch and is picked up by Davos Seaworth and members of the Night’s Watch. Jon’s band have survived the night on an outcrop in the middle of the lake. And the wights are still there, waiting. Their night really must have been dark and full of terrors. Thoros is dead, may he rest in peace, and they burn his body.

Sansa receives a raven from King’s Landing. It is an invitation. She asks Brienne to go. Brienne says she has to be in Winterfell to protect Sansa. Brienne clearly doesn’t trust Littlefinger. Sansa refuses. At Dragonstone, Daenerys has received the raven and is leaving with all three of her dragons. Tyrion tries to stop her, she refuses.

Beyond the Wall, The Hound throws a pebble at the wights which strikes the ground near their feet, indicating that the lake is frozen solid again and they march towards Jon’s band. These wights are no mindless zombies! All of them fight for their lives. When things look dire, Daenerys arrives with Drogon, Rhaegal and Viserion and begins to destroy wights. Everybody except Jon, who stays to fight wights, climbs on Drogon’s back. The Night King lifts an icy spear and shoots down Viserion as effortlessly as somebody would kill a sleeping rodent.

As the Night King lifts the next spear, Jon asks Daenerys and others to go and Drogon, the mightiest dragon since Balerion the Black Dread, runs from the Night King like a bird from a hunter. Even though he is evil personified, you can’t help but admire the Night King. He destroys everything you throw at him. He launches a spear anyway at Drogon, who manages to duck midflight. Jon is left alone and out of nowhere comes Benjen Stark to save him and sends him to the Wall on a horse, apparently sacrificing himself in the process.

At Winterfell, Sansa discovers Arya’s ‘faces’ and is threatened. Arya points the Valyrian steel dagger towards her, but then leaves after thrusting the dagger in Sansa’s hands. At Eastwatch, Jon safely arrives. As he lies injured, Dany realises that the “knife in the heart” expression regarding Jon was no metaphor. When he wakes up, she promises him that she’ll fight with him. And Jon, finally, agrees to bend the knee.

In the final scene, the Night King wakes Viserion who is now a blue-eyed undead dragon. Good luck, Westeros!

