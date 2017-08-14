Game of Thrones season 7 episode 5: Tyrion and Jamie meet, Jon goes beyond the wall with the Hound

Game of Thrones season 7 episode 5: Jaime returns to King’s Landing and apprises Cersei that they can’t win this war. Game of Thrones season 7 episode 5: Jaime returns to King’s Landing and apprises Cersei that they can’t win this war.

Eastwatch starts with Bronn taking himself and Jamie out of the Blackwater Rush, both spitting water out of their mouths. Bronn reveals why he saved Jaime. He says Jamie does not get to kill himself before he pays the gold he owes. The next scene shows Tyrion Lannister walking through the fields in the aftermath of last episode’s battle. Clearly, he is conflicted between supporting Daenerys Targaryen and his own people. He walks over to Daenerys who is giving Lannister and Early soldiers a choice between bending the knee for her or death. Not much of a choice, is it? Almost all give her their allegiance especially after Drogon threatens them. A few, including Randyll Tarly and his son Dickon Tarly, refuse and soon they face the wrath of Drogon. Suddenly Daenerys is not looking too different from Cersei anymore.

Jaime returns to King’s Landing and apprises Cersei that they can’t win this war. Cersei insists they will fight or die. Jaime also tells her it was the Queen of Thorns who murdered Joffrey, to which Cersei replies she should not have listened to him and Olenna should have died screaming. The scene cuts back to Dragonstone where Daenerys arrives on the back of Drogon and he lands before Jon Snow. The usually hostile dragon becomes calm before Jon and even lets him caress it. Sign of Jon’s Targaryen’s blood, perhaps? It is not clear from Daenerys’s expression that if she is happy or jealous of Jon. She justifies the battle by saying one can serve the people from a position of strength and sometimes strength is terrible. This really is something that Cersei would have said.

Jorah Mormont arrives and, thanks to Samwell Tarly, is looking better than ever. Daenerys takes him back into her service and they hug. Is that a sign of jealousy on Jon’s face?

In Winterfell, Bran witnesses the Night King and the Army of the Dead through the eyes of a raven and asks the masters to send ravens across the Seven Kingdoms. At the Citadel, Sam hears Archmaester tell the news to other maesters who scoff at the notion. Also, Sam doesn’t know yet that his father and brother were burnt alive.

At Dragonstone, Tyrion and Varys discuss Dany, and Varys agrees with the notion that if not checked, Daenerys might become like her father. Jon reads Bran’s message and wants to go back to Winterfell. Tyrion says they can make Cersei or at least Jaime believe in the White Walkers and the dead if they bring a wight to her. Jorah agrees to the plan and says he’ll go and bring one. Jon says he will go with him, and Davos says he can smuggle anybody into King’s Landing. In Winterfell, Arya senses the budding ambition in Sansa and that unsettles her.

As promised, Davos takes Tyrion to King’s Landing in a flash (sometimes people just seem to get teleported into other places in Game of Thrones) and Tyrion meets Jaime, who is still miffed about the former killing their father, Tywin Lannister. Davos goes to Flea Bottom and meets… Gendry! Davos asks Gendry to come with him and bring a sword. Instead Gendry takes a warhammer, a weapon the young Robert Baratheon would have recognised. He uses it on unsuspecting gold cloaks when he, Davos and Tyrion are confronted with two of them.

Jaime tells Cersei that the dead are coming and that he met Tyrion. Cersei is not as shocked as expected and tells Jaime she is pregnant. Davos is now back at Dragonstone and introduces Gendry to Jon, and both bond instantly as their fathers Robert Baratheon and Ned Stark did. Gendry asks Jon to go fight against the Army of the Dead, and Jon agrees. Suddenly they are at the Wall and meet Tormund Giantsbane and locked in a cell are The Hound, Beric Dondarrion and Thoros of Myr. They all agree among themselves to go Beyond the Wall, and the curtain falls.

