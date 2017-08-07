Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 5 preview: Danaerys Targaryen, Cersei Lannister show signs of being the next Mad Ruler

Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 5 preview: Cersei Lannister shows no sign of backing up, meanwhile Danaerys makes Lannister men bend the knees. Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 5 preview: Cersei Lannister shows no sign of backing up, meanwhile Danaerys makes Lannister men bend the knees.

There’s something gloriously maddening about waking up early on a Monday morning only to catch up on the latest Game of Thrones episode. Today we saw Danaerys defeat the large Lannister army with the help of her dragons. Despite being a strong leader now, the mother of dragons is still in touch with her old kind self. She warns the Lannister men that if they don’t join her and support her, the next thing to follow would be death. Of course, she has not parted yet with her new found obsession,” bend the knees and join me.. or refuse and die.” If there’s one person who has refused to bend the knees, it’s Jon Snow and much later in the preview we see her confronting Jon with one of her dragons.

This comes from the same woman who believed in free will. Earlier when people refused her, they had the free will to go back home safe and sound, but the mother of dragons refused to show the same gesture of kindness to the Lannister men. Meanwhile, Tyrion, who still has a soft corner for Jaime fearfully looks at his own queen, doubtful of whether she will still pay heed to what he has to say. After all Danaerys has shown traits of disregarding Tyrion and openly told him that he is probably trying to secretly save his own family.

Meanwhile, another mad ruler, Cersei, shows no sign of backing up. She is still confident that she can defeat the mother of dragons. Is she being over confident? Maybe not. If anything over the years Cersei has proved that she is one woman who will take her sweet revenge in the most vivid way imaginable if you dare to cross her.

Meanwhile, the White Walkers are back. Bran who is now the three eyed Raven gets a vision of it.

