Game of Thrones season 7 episode 4 will be the shortest ever but there’s good news too

Game of Thrones season 7 episode 4 will be the shortest ever. Game of Thrones season 7 episode 4 will be the shortest ever.

HBO’s Game of Thrones is an exciting fantasy show with an insane shock value and character depth. That is the reason this show has garnered such a huge number of fans. But this season has raised the bar even further and the three episodes that have aired yet have been exceptionally fast-paced and have had some dramatic, unexpected developments.

Some of the side characters have been killed off to probably declutter the dramatis personae when the culminating action comes and some battles have been shown only offhandedly to save money in the CGI budget for the final war that would really matter. But the events in the next episode will appear to go by even quicker. Literally. For it will be the shortest episode in the history of Game of Thrones.

The fourth episode, titled The Spoils of War, will clock only 50 minutes and is considerably shorter than the preceding episodes this season that have clocked 59 minutes (for the first two) and 63 (for the third one: The Queen’s Justice). This may sound dismaying to hardcore GoT fans, but there is a piece of good news too. This season will also have the longest Game of Thrones episode ever. The finale of this season will be of 81 minutes long, which is actually as long as some feature films.

The preview clip of the fourth episode shows Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys losing patience with Cersei Lannister’s (Lena Headey) victories over her and uttering angrily, “All my allies are gone,” and later “Enough with the clever plans,” most likely taunting her adviser Tyrion Lannister for the elaborately devised battle strategies he drew up for her and her conquest of Westeros.

The fourth episode airs first on HBO US this Sunday.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd