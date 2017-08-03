Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 4 Preview: Enough with the clever plans, says Mother of the Dragons Daenerys

Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 4 Preview: Daenerys is finally taking charge and we are loving it. Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 4 Preview: Daenerys is finally taking charge and we are loving it.

HBO recently released the preview of The Spoils of War, the fourth episode of Game of Thrones Season 7. And we believe this episode looks the most thrilling so far and will definitely set your hearts racing.

Fans have been waiting for a showdown between Cersei Lannister and Daenerys Targaryen since the first episode Dragonstone, and it looks like this is what is finally going to happen in the next episode. While the last episode The Queen’s Justice saw Daenerys and Jon Snow’s much-anticipated meeting, The Spoils of War is promising to be even bigger.

The teaser of The Spoils of War starts with Cersei delineating her only venture at the moment which is “reestablishing control over the continent and every person on it.” That does seem justified because even Jaime made it clear in the previous episodes that she may be sitting on the Iron Throne and Queen of the Seven Kingdoms but she doesn’t even have three kingdoms under her complete control. But unexpectedly, Cersei did manage to have the upper hand in the battle together with the help of Euron and Jaime, and Daenerys’ clear acceptance saying, “All my allies are gone,” is actually pain-stakingly hard to digest.

“Enough with the clever plans,” says Daenerys and yes, that is exactly what we want to hear. We may be enjoying the clever power play between the contenders but all we have been waiting for is a gory battle for the Iron Throne. And looks like all of this is going to happen next. We will have to wait till Monday, August 7, to find out.

