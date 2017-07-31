Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 3 Highlight: Less like The Queen’s Justice more like the queen’s revenge

Cersei Lannister avenged the death of her daughter in the latest episode of Game Of Thrones. Cersei Lannister avenged the death of her daughter in the latest episode of Game Of Thrones.

You win some you lose some. This has been the words of some wise man. (Unlike Tyrion Lannister we are not creating our own judgement and passing it on as ancient wisdom.) The battle has begun, and neither Cersei nor Daenerys are in the mood to loose. While the former is in debt to the Iron Thrones, the latter is slowly losing the battle despite having a strong army but still she is not ready to fold.

Let’s take a look at the characters who are presently on the winning side.

Cersei Lannister takes her sweet sweet revenge.

When Cersei is surrounded by enemies in the North, South, East and West, rather than a weakness she sees it as an advantage. An advantage that she can attack on any side and be rest assured that she has not killed a friend. Cersei Lannister knows how to take revenge on her enemies. Although she had The Mountain by her side she did nothe use him to kill her enemy. Cersei had once confessed that Myrcella was a very pure child, so much so that an evil person like her didn’t deserve her. This time she made sure that Ellaria suffers the same pain a mother feels on losing her child.

Euron Greyjoy still has a lot more to plan ahead

Euron Greyjoy seems more interested in developing a physical relationship with Cersei Lannister than actually winning the war. For that he is ready to go against his own blood (not that it mattered to him previously). After capturing Yara, Ellaria Sand and Olenna Tyrell, he started fantasizing about Cersei, so much so, he even teased Jaime Lannister in an attempt to get more tips as to what pleases his sister. But perhaps he missed one tiny detail. Cersei made a promise that all wishes will be granted after they win the battle. Later in the episode we came to know that the Lannisters are in huge debt but she remains head strong anyway.

Wise little man Tyrion Lannister

If there is one Lannister we have particularly loved from the very beginning it was this wise little man, who’s day began with a glass of wine and ended on a whore’s breast. He greeted Jon Snow like an old pal when he arrived at Dragonstone. He has no idea that both Jon Snow and Mother of Dragons are Targaryen and while they got majorly engaged in the battle of egos, he cleverly managed to convince both his friends, that an alliance with each other is necessary, since none of them are really on the winning side. Even when it comes to planning, he first cares to focus on his army’s weakness and plan accordingly.

Jon Snow gets what he wants

Jon Snow has no idea that he has just confronted his aunt. At a time when everyone is gathering army to fight against Cersei, Jon Snow is more focussed on fighting against the whitewalkers. He may be having major ego clashes with the Mother of Dragons, but nevertheless, he finally managed to get what he came for – the dragon glass. Tyrion and Mother of Dragons may believe that Jon is being silly but we all know he is fighting for a greater cause.

Olenna Tyrell dies winning in her own sassy style



Did Olenna end this episode willfully drinking a glass of poison? Probably. Or not. We all know the woman has a way of saving herself. She pretends to listen to wise men while making plans of her own. Maybe when she watched an army of Lannister men, she took some anti-dote of her own, knowing the clever woman that she is. For a moment it felt like Jaime and Cersei knew that it was actually Olenna who poisoned Joffrey. After all it was Cersei who made sure that Margery goes as a prisoner to the High Sparrows, and also this time they were making her drink poison out of a wine glass. But when she admitted to the crime, it was the expression on Jaime’s face which confirmed that they had no idea and this wine drinking death method was only a co-incidence. Not every character who faced a sudden death got a chance to give a lengthy speech, but we are simply glad that she did. Infact, who knows she may not die after all. This is Game of Thrones we are talking about. Jon Snow and Hound came back. Why wouldn’t Olenna take some caution and make her enemies falsely believe that she is dead?

Talking about losers, can we take a moment and sympathise with Sam?

Samwell reminds me of that one person in office who does all the work but never gets his appraisal. Sam is a winner. He knows the art of curing greyscale and yet fails to get the right position from the Arch Maester. Jorah will soon be back with Danaerys, but what is saddening is that every time Sam does something good, he gets punished for it. Only because he does not follow the rules. Hardly anyone sees the big picture that he might be the better doctor. But poor Sam had to face punishment for being good at his job.

