Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 2 : Daenerys sends a raven to Jon Snow for alliance

Stormborn, this week’s episode of Game Of Thrones opened where it ended last time, Dragonstone, the new home of Daenerys Targaryen but she doesn’t feel at home. Daenerys and her advisers begin their planning to take over Westeros but Daenerys is slightly doubtful about Lord Varys, due to his changing loyalties. Varys finally convinces him that his loyalty lies with the people and not to any particular Queen or King. Daenerys accepts his answer, but promises that if he betrays her, she will burn him alive, because you cannot expect anything else when you mess with the Mother of Dragons.

Later, she meets Melisandre, who talks about Jon Snow, and advises Daenerys to make an alliance with him. Tyrion, who has been in the company of Jon Snow, vouches for him and agrees to send Jon a raven. Meanwhile in the North, on receiving a message from the Raven, Sansa cannot completely trust Daenerys’s intentions. Although she accepts that Tyrion is not like the other Lannisters and have always been kind to her, she still feels this is some kind of a trap. Davos points out that fire kills White Walkers, and Daenerys’ dragons could prove very useful.

Meanwhile, at King’s Landing Cersei summons her lords and informs them of the possible dangers that will follow if the Mother Of Dragons come to conquer their lands. Randyll Tarly, Samwell’s father, is among one of the lords whom Jaime wants by his side in the war to come. A hesitant Randyll confessed that he will never go against Tyrell, but Jaime promises to make him Warden of the South if he agrees. Meanwhile, in the halls of the Red Keep, Qyburn introduces a weapon to Cersei, powerful enough to pierce a dragon.

At the Citadel, Jorah is examined by Sam and Archmaester Ebrose. Jorah comes to know he only has six months before his mind can is destroyed by the greyscale disease. Jorah is told he will get one more day in Westeros before he is shipped to Valyria to live with the stone men. Although Sam gets shunned by Ebrose, later that night he tries to experiment on his own to cure Jorah. The treatment involves removing all the infected tissue on Jorah’s body.

Back at Dragonstone, Tyrion plots to use the Dornish and Tyrell armies to lay siege to King’s Landing, while the Unsullied will capture the Lannister city of Casterly Rock. Later, Daenerys pulls Olenna aside and tells her to ignore Tyrion’ advice.

Meanwhile at a pub, Arya meets her old friend, Hot Pie, who gives her the news that Jon Snow has taken over Winterfell. Arya changes her plans of going to Kings Landing and immediately heads to the North. Later in the episode, she meets a pack of wolves who initially approach her with grinding teeth but later change their minds. Leading the pack is her direwolf Nymeria, who was last seen in Season 1 after she released the wolf into the woods to keep from being killed for biting Joffrey. She implores Nymeria to come back to Winterfell with her, but instead Nymeria simply walks off with her pack.

After receiving another raven from Sam, telling him that Dragonstone has a mountain worth of dragon glass that can kill white walkers, Jon is finally convinced that he will visit Daenerys Targaryen. Inspites of objections, Jon sets off for Dragonstone. However, before he leaves, Jon gives control of the North to Sansa and secretly warns Lord Baelish to stay away from his sister.

In the first episode of Season 7, Euron Greyjoy had promised Cersei Lannister a gift. Almost near the end of the second episode, Euron has a prize that is sure to impress Cersei. At sea with the Greyjoy fleet, he attacks the ship. He boards their ship and a fierce battle ensues. Amidst the fighting, Yara sees her fleet in flames. Euron kills two of the Sand Snakes and captures Ellaria before fighting with Yara on deck. He captures Yara and puts a knife to her throat and challenges Theon to come and save her. Theon shows his cowardice once again, jumping overboard instead of saving his sister.

