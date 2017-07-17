Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 2 trailer: Daenerys Targaryen arrives while Arya Stark reunites with Nymeria, watch video

Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 2 trailer: Westeros seems ready for Daenerys Targaryen’s ultimate showdown, are you? Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 2 trailer: Westeros seems ready for Daenerys Targaryen’s ultimate showdown, are you?

If you were just wowed by the season premiere of Game of Thrones 7, then hold your horses, because the preview trailer for episode 2, “Stormborn” is also here. And it will literally take you by the storm. Yara’s dialouge, “We should hit King’s Landing now” is precisely what fans have been waiting for – the ultimate showdown between Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister.

The highlight of the trailer is definitely the point where Arya and her dire-wolf Nymeria have their long-awaited union. Yes, the trailer shows them face-to-face! While HBO’s official synopsis for episode 2 reads, “Daenerys receives an unexpected visitor. Jon faces a revolt. Tyrion plans the conquest of Westeros,” the trailer reveals much more in just 30 seconds. Dany is planning her conquest with full force and along with Tyrion, Yara and Ellaria are officially a part of her war council.

Though practically nothing eventful actually occurred in “Dragonstone” episode, it did give us a recap of the previous season and we are now on the same page with all the players left in the game – Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, Danaerys Targaryen and The Hound.

But the new promo gave us a glimpse of how Westeros is dealing with the arrival of Daenerys. While both Cersei and Yohn Royce of the Vale are supporting distrust for the Targaryens, we can see their point. The two armies that Dany is arriving with, the Ironborn and the Dothraki, along with her three Dragons, are surely going to rupture a blood-bath. Game of Thrones season 7, episode 2 “Stormborn” airs on Sunday, July 23.

