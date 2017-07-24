Game of Thrones season 7 episode 2: Euron Greyjoy steals the show, Theon leaves us shocked and other top highlights

The episode 2 washes at our shores with small pearls of shocks and surprises. It moves at a snail’s pace but it makes a very satisfying viewing. The episode 2 washes at our shores with small pearls of shocks and surprises. It moves at a snail’s pace but it makes a very satisfying viewing.

Just when we thought that Game of Thrones is becoming predictable, episode 2 ‘Stormborn’ of season 7 dropped a bomb on Monday morning. Daenerys Targaryen’s fight to claim the Iron Throne isn’t going to be smooth. Jon Snow’s rock solid belief in his sister Sansa reminds us of his father Ned. Arya has dropped the plan to go to King’s Landing. Petyr Baelish and Lord Varys are busy proving their loyalty. Tyrion Lannister is still walking a tight rope of persuading Daenerys Targaryen to not follow the footprints of her father the Mad King. Jorah Mormont finally gets a hope of getting cured of his greyscale disease. Cersei is doing all that she can to take allies in her stride.

Besides one long scene at the end that comes as a surprise, the episode was more about mind games. It was also a commentary on politics and questioned the motive behind power. Daenerys Targaryen seems to be treading thin ice as she will have to make some tough decisions before taking on the King's Landing. Episode two also leaves us with some burning questions, lingering in the shifting moods and desires of its main protagonists. Here are some top highlights from the second episode:

Daenerys Targaryen has trust issues with Olenna Tyrell, Yara Greyjoy, and Ellaria Sand

Perhaps for the first time, Daenerys Targaryen looked confused and vulnerable. Having a large army and three dragons isn’t enough to win a war. This was clearly announced in episode 2. One needs tactics, planning, and manipulation. Daenerys Targaryen looked intrigued by Olenna Tyrell and Ellaria Sand’s urgency to attack King’s Landing. Danny still needs time to learn the lessons of politics in King’s Landing.

Yara and Ellaria want Daenerys to quickly attack the King’s Landing. But Tyrion comes to the rescue of Daenerys and presents a detailed plan of the strategy. Daenerys assures Yara and Ellaria that they should trust her instincts if they have decided to follow her.

Daenerys’s meeting with Melisandre

Melisandre tells Daenerys about her prophecy and tells, “Only the prince who was promised can bring the dawn”. Missandei then interrupts and informs Daenerys that it’s not the correct translation of the prophecy and says it could be either “prince or princess who was promised can bring the dawn.”

Danaerys questions Lord Varys’s loyalty

We all know how Lord Varys betrayed Cersei and took refuge in free lands. If Daenerys has to win her war, she will have to completely trust both Tyrion and Varys. She wastes no time in expressing her doubts to Varys. What’s the guarantee that Varys will not betray Daenerys? Varys confesses that he hired men on king Robert’s order and sent them to murder Daenerys. Varys convinces Daenerys that he will be loyal to her as he thinks she is the right queen that people of the realm need.

Olenna Tyrell’s advice to Daenerys Targaryen

Olenna Tyrell has grave trust issues with Daenerys Targaryen. After witnessing the death of her granddaughter and grandson, her restlessness as a veteran is understandable. For a moment, Daenerys seems like an amateur in politics in the face of Olenna’s wisdom. That’s why Daenerys who was until recently looking so strong, suddenly comes across as someone who needs some mature advice on politics.

Olenna doesn’t disappoint us when she quips these lines to Danaerys, “Peace? Do you think that’s what we had under your father? Or his father? Or his? Peace never lasts my dear. Will you take an advice from an old woman? He’s a clever man, your hand. I’ve known a great many men. I’ve outlived them all. You know why? I ignored them. The lords of the Westeros are sheep. Are you a sheep? No. You’re a dragon. Be a dragon.”

Tyrion Lannister trusts Jon Snow

Tyrion Lannister persuades Daenerys to send a raven to Jon Snow. He also suggests that Daenerys should make Jon her ally. “But I like Jon Snow and I trusted him. And I am an excellent judge of character. If he does rule the north, he will make a valuable ally,” Tyrion says.

Jon Snow heads to Dragonstone

After facing a small protest from his allies who dissuade him from joining hands with Daenerys and Dothraki, Jon Snow finally heads for Dragonstone. Jon knows Dragonstone has dragon glass and he needs it for fighting white walkers.

Sansa is left to rule Winterfell

Jon and Sansa have an argument. Sansa disagrees with Jon’s decision to meet Daenerys in Dragonstone. Sansa raises her concern over the absence of a king in North. Jon reassures her that she will rule the Winterfell until he returns. We notice a hint of lingering gratitude and belief on Sansa’s face for her brother. But how long will it last?

Petyr Baelish and Jon Snow’s heated argument

Petyr Baelish tells Jon Snow that he loves his sister Sansa. Jon Snow loses his cool and ambushes Petyr with a warning, “I will kill you if you ever touch my sister.” But is that warning enough to stop Petyr Baelish from scheming and creating a rift in House Stark? With Sansa alone in Winterfell, what will be Petyr Baelish’s new step?

Arya is finally going home

Arya meets Hot Pie while traveling to king’s landing. Hot Pie who is happy to see her friend Arya tells her that Jon Snow is the king in the north. Arya forgets about revenge in the urgency of meeting her family. We also see, what is perhaps the sweetest moment in the whole episode when Arya misunderstands a snow wolf for her own long-lost wolf Nymeria.

Cersei and Jamie persuade allies

Cersei addresses her allies that also include Samwell Tarly’s father Randyll. Cersei reminds them that Daenerys is the daughter of Mad King who had tortured his people. “You remember the Mad King. You remember the horrors he inflicted on the people. She crucified thousands of noblemen in Slaver’s Bay. When she grew bored of that, she fed them to her dragons,” Cersei says. While Jamie asks Randyll to be his chief general and calls Dothraki ‘savages’.

Euron Greyjoy attacks Yara Greyjoy and Ellaria Sand

The episode transports us into a shock zone when in quick series of events – Euron Greyjoy brutally kills three Sand Snakes. He also captures both Yara and Ellaria. ( probably, a choice of gift for Cersei). But what steals the show is Theon’s last-minute cowardly act. Theon is undoubtedly one of the most complex characters of GOT. When Euron challenges Theon to save his sister from his clutches, Theon ducks down and jumps into the sea to save his own life. And that’s where GoT proves again why it has the loyalty of millions of fans intact.

